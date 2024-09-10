Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $3,590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking stock opened at $3,802.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,772.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,698.81. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

