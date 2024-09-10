Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 198,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,962,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 431,861 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,513,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 952,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 975,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

