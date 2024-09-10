BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.49

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 389265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.