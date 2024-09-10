Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,580 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

