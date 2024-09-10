BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.22

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 8406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

