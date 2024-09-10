Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $71.57

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Futu by 8.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

