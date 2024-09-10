Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $71.57

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Futu Stock Performance
Shares of FUTU stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
