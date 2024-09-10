Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 868 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Graham comprises about 1.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Graham worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $734.98 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $750.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

