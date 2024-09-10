C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

