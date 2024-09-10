Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.56.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

