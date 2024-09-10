Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

