Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $452,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.