Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 8,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.92 and a 200 day moving average of $519.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

