Cairn Homes plc (CRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.29 and a beta of 1.12. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 166.40 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

