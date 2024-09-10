Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 47,059 shares.The stock last traded at $37.45 and had previously closed at $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 2,990.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

