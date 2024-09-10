Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.