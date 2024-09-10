Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at C$50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$76.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.47.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.3534982 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

