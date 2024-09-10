Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.
SPIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
