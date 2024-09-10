Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 16875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($2.00). The firm had revenue of C$129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.69 million. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

