Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.10.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$53.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.75. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

