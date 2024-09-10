Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RV Capital AG

RV Capital AG trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 25.4% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RV Capital AG owned about 0.40% of Carvana worth $105,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,675,422 shares of company stock worth $356,263,177 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

