Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Casper has a market capitalization of $138.42 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,892,919,244 coins and its circulating supply is 12,290,239,011 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,890,745,083 with 12,288,166,481 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01126753 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,184,267.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

