CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 0.5%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $120.66. Approximately 583,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,813,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.30 and a beta of 3.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock worth $55,510,751.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.