Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is SIR Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,718 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up about 3.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $30,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

