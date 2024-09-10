Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.95

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 67550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Centamin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

