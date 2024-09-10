Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.61

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 57262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Centamin Trading Up 23.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

