Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $16.20. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 1,230,965 shares traded.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
