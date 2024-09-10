Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.40

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.40 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 109724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.