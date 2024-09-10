Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Funko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $407,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,044,014 shares of company stock worth $18,225,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

