Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

