Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $98,876,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $69,282,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

