Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $542,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in GATX were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in GATX by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.