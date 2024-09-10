Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $442,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

