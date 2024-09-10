Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,678 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

