Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $770,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Valmont Industries makes up about 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VMI opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $307.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

