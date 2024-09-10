Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 26,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.