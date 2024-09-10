Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 3,464 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

