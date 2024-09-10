Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 549,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,442 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

