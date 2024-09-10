Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 72.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 13,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.