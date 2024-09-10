China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFEIY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

