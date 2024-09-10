China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFEIY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
About China Feihe
