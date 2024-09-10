Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,907.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,531 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,158,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

