Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

