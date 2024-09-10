Choreo LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 292.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 35,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

