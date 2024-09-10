Choreo LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 584.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Up 2.6 %

DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

