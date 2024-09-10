Choreo LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

