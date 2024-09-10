Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 294.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

