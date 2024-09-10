Choreo LLC Sells 12,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

