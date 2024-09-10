Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Sells $8,771,753.25 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.99. The company had a trading volume of 299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,932. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

