Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 8,745,071 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,686,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

