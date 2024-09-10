Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

