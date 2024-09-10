Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.